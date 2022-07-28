What would be a good successor to my Elk M1 Gold? I've lost faith in ELK coming up with a good successor (announced ELK E27 alarm engine keeps getting postponed and doesn't aim to be a drop-in replacement). I have 319.5MHz wireless GE sensors and a lot of hardwired sensors. I also control lights via UPB from the M1 Gold. Does the Inception panel support UPB? If not, what other panels on the market support hardwired and UPB? The panel needs good integration to Homeseer 4 as well.
ELK M1 successor
Started by guho , Today, 09:12 AM
