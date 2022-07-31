Jump to content


Advanced EOL/EOLR Hacking

Started by jeditekunum , Today, 12:47 PM

jeditekunum

jeditekunum

Posted Today, 12:47 PM

This thread is for any EE or advanced hobbyists here...

 

I have a situation where I have some 3.3k EOL installed in nearly impossible to access locations and I want to change to a different panel brand. Most panels are in the 1-2k range.

 

One option I am considering is the Bosch B Series that uses 1k EOL. The documentation outlines 3 voltage ranges that the panel recognizes:
 

0-1.3v

2-3v (normal)

3.7-5v

 

There is no suggestion that the voltage seen is ever over 5v.

 

Does anyone know how inputs are typically wired internally? Is it a Constant Current Source or just a dumb resistor divider network?

 

Depending on the details (where all the devils are) there may be a way to put another parallel resistor at the panel to convert my 3.3k setup to look approximately like a 1k would - ie still maintaining the voltage ranges for supervision.

 


