Advanced EOL/EOLR Hacking

This thread is for any EE or advanced hobbyists here...

I have a situation where I have some 3.3k EOL installed in nearly impossible to access locations and I want to change to a different panel brand. Most panels are in the 1-2k range.

One option I am considering is the Bosch B Series that uses 1k EOL. The documentation outlines 3 voltage ranges that the panel recognizes:



0-1.3v

2-3v (normal)

3.7-5v

There is no suggestion that the voltage seen is ever over 5v.

Does anyone know how inputs are typically wired internally? Is it a Constant Current Source or just a dumb resistor divider network?

Depending on the details (where all the devils are) there may be a way to put another parallel resistor at the panel to convert my 3.3k setup to look approximately like a 1k would - ie still maintaining the voltage ranges for supervision.