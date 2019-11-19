Greetings from Colombia,
I'm reaching the integration phase of the alarm/HA of this home.
Here's the setup:
-About 90 Sonoff switches (presently on the Chinese server) and controlled almost exclusively via Google Assistant.
-An ELK M1 Gold with magnetic and glass break sensors, Fire etc and M1XEP.
-About 16 Aeotec Z-Wave 6-in-1 sensors (includes motion).
-About 10 Z-Wave 1, 2 and 4 button wireless switches
-a Universal Devices ISY994 with Z-Wave module
-a Universal Devices Polisy Pro on order.
-several Raspberry Pi 3+, if needed.
The Z-Wave 6-1s are meant as motion sensors for both the ELK alarm system and as home automation (light).
The Z-Wave switches are for home automation, to control the Sonoff switches, in parallel to Google's voice and routine control.
UD says that I can control the Sonoff switches via a local server (raspberry pi).
Does anyone have experience in such an integration and could potentially point me in the right direction?
Thanks in advance.
Cheers!
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
ELK+ISY994+Z-Wave Sensors+Sonoff... + Polisy Pro / any suggestions
Started by TriLife , Nov 19 2019 03:40 PM
No replies to this topic
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users