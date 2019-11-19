ELK+ISY994+Z-Wave Sensors+Sonoff... + Polisy Pro / any suggestions

Posted 19 November 2019 - 03:40 PM

Greetings from Colombia,



I'm reaching the integration phase of the alarm/HA of this home.



Here's the setup:



-About 90 Sonoff switches (presently on the Chinese server) and controlled almost exclusively via Google Assistant.



-An ELK M1 Gold with magnetic and glass break sensors, Fire etc and M1XEP.



-About 16 Aeotec Z-Wave 6-in-1 sensors (includes motion).



-About 10 Z-Wave 1, 2 and 4 button wireless switches



-a Universal Devices ISY994 with Z-Wave module



-a Universal Devices Polisy Pro on order.



-several Raspberry Pi 3+, if needed.



The Z-Wave 6-1s are meant as motion sensors for both the ELK alarm system and as home automation (light).



The Z-Wave switches are for home automation, to control the Sonoff switches, in parallel to Google's voice and routine control.



UD says that I can control the Sonoff switches via a local server (raspberry pi).



Does anyone have experience in such an integration and could potentially point me in the right direction?



Thanks in advance.



Cheers!

