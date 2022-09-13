News

Smart Home Automation News

Lutron Introduces the Diva Smart Dimmer and Claro Smart Switch

Lutron has announced a new dimmer switch with a more traditional look. It also announced a new smart switch, both part of the Caséta family. See the press release below for more info.
View full article »

PCS confirms commitment to UPB in HAI environment

I know there has been some talk about UPB/HAI recently, so I thought I'd share this newsletter PCS just sent out.
View full article »

VoiceUPB Bridge

According to the latest PCS newsletter, the company behind VoiceUPB Bridge is looking for beta testers for the latest version of their product. Happy to see development is still ongoing!
View full article »

TheSmartestHouse.com Labor Day Sale (this is NOT a sponsored post) (DEAL EXPIRED)

TheSmartestHouse.com is running their Labor Day sale. which is a great time to get your hands on some Z-Wave hardware at an affordable cost. Their customer service is top notch (reminding me of the Automated Outlet days). Note: the 700 series USB stick IS compatible with Home Assistant in case you're wondering. They're not sponsoring this post, I'm just a big fan. The same team is also responsible for the Zooz Z-Wave hardware lineup.
View full article »

Zooz makes firmware directly available to customers

Zooz recently announced via twitter customers can now download firmware updates for the Zooz Z-Wave hardware. While this isn't a friction-less process (I'd love to see the registration requirement go away), it's a major step in the right direction. As of right now, the following devices can be registered: Jasco recently announced a similar decision, after Linus Tech Tips unveiled their struggles with Jasco hardware, which highlighted the issue of not being able to download firmware. This created enough pressure for Jasco to post the firmware on GitHub.
View full article »

Amazon addresses vulnerability in Ring app for Android

Amazon has posted an update for its Ring for Android app due to a vulnerability discovered by the Checkmarx company, which specializes in application code scanning. The vulnerability was exploiting an exposed deeplink/intent within the Ring application, allowing a bad actor to access recordings. More details can be found on the Checkmarx website.
View full article »
You must log in or register to post here.
Top