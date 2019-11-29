Hubitat Black Friday Price

Posted 30 November 2019 - 11:14 AM

@upstatemike

Are you going to utilize the Hubitat with Homeseer?

Here purchased one, configured it but didn't do much with it and unplugged it a few months back.

I see now mcsMichael appears to have taken over the HS3 plugin for the Hubitat.

Is there an MQTT gateway now for this device for use with HA or Homeseer?