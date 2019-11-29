Hubitat Black Friday Price

https://hubitat.com/products
Edited by upstatemike, 29 November 2019 - 12:42 AM.
Jump to content
Posted 29 November 2019 - 12:42 AM
Edited by upstatemike, 29 November 2019 - 12:42 AM.
Posted 29 November 2019 - 02:04 PM
Edited by damage, 29 November 2019 - 02:04 PM.
Posted 30 November 2019 - 11:14 AM
@upstatemike
Are you going to utilize the Hubitat with Homeseer?
Here purchased one, configured it but didn't do much with it and unplugged it a few months back.
I see now mcsMichael appears to have taken over the HS3 plugin for the Hubitat.
Is there an MQTT gateway now for this device for use with HA or Homeseer?
Posted 30 November 2019 - 12:27 PM
Thanks I got one to use as a bridge to add Lutron Caseta to my ISY-994i. ISY to Pi running Polyglot to Hubitat to Lutron Pro Bridge, more just to see if it works well enough to be viable.
Posted 01 December 2019 - 02:28 PM
@upstatemike
Are you going to utilize the Hubitat with Homeseer?
Here purchased one, configured it but didn't do much with it and unplugged it a few months back.
I see now mcsMichael appears to have taken over the HS3 plugin for the Hubitat.
Is there an MQTT gateway now for this device for use with HA or Homeseer?
Yes I got it to use as a Homeseer interface for Zigbee rather than setting up a Pi or Conbee. Have not fired it up yet so I don't know anything about MQTT support. January is likely the soonest I can take time to play with Hubitat, Polisys, HS4 etc.Just getting the parts gathered so everything is on hand when I do get some time to focus on it.
Posted 01 December 2019 - 02:30 PM
Thanks I got one to use as a bridge to add Lutron Caseta to my ISY-994i. ISY to Pi running Polyglot to Hubitat to Lutron Pro Bridge, more just to see if it works well enough to be viable.
That is a good idea. I should check to see if there are any Cyber Monday deals on Caseta hubs.
Posted 04 December 2019 - 09:38 PM
That is a good idea. I should check to see if there are any Cyber Monday deals on Caseta hubs.
So I found a deal on a Caseta kit that included a bridge that supports Apple Homekit, Alexa. and Google so that must be the Pro version right? Wrong! It came with a L-BDG2 hub which cannot be used with Homeseer (need the L-BDGPRO2) and this one probably won't work with Hubitat or Polisys either. Now I'm faced with returning the entire kit and since the Cyber Monday window has passed I won't bother trying to find a new kit with the Pro Bridge in it. The confusing product description has left a bad taste in my mouth where Lutron is concerned . It will likely be a long time before I am tempted to try out their stuff again.
Posted 05 December 2019 - 10:30 AM
So I found a deal on a Caseta kit that included a bridge that supports Apple Homekit, Alexa. and Google so that must be the Pro version right?
FWIW, the standard model is a subset of the Pro model. They basically do the same thing with the key difference being the Pro version provides a Telnet interface. That's what allows third-party software to access it locally.
https://forums.lutro...mart-Bridge-Pro
The product should indicate "Pro" in its model name and number, like this one:
https://www.amazon.c...d/dp/B00Z8AXQCQ
Posted 05 December 2019 - 11:05 AM
FWIW, the standard model is a subset of the Pro model. They basically do the same thing with the key difference being the Pro version provides a Telnet interface. That's what allows third-party software to access it locally.
https://forums.lutro...mart-Bridge-Pro
The product should indicate "Pro" in its model name and number, like this one:
Yes I understand that now. I am annoyed that this was not made clear in the product description on Amazon where it said the kit was compatible with Homekit, Google, and Alexa. It made no indication of what the actual model of the included bridge was or that for additional integrations you need a different model bridge. Making two similarly priced products and pointlessly restricting the feature set on one just confuse consumers and needlessly complicate the product line seems somewhat dishonest. Maybe Lutron is taking a page from UPB to have the best available technology and then sabotage it with anti-consumer sales and marketing practices. Now I have to send this useless product back to Amazon and warn others to avoid this scam. Nobody should buy this version of the bridge even if it does what they need today because any new product that comes along to interface with Caseta is likely going to need the Pro bridge. Just for the sake of future proofing and protecting your investment the non-pro bridge should be avoided by everyone.
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users