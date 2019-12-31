Old firmware for M1XEP

Posted Today, 06:11 PM

I’m trying to finally update my M1 XEP to the latest firmware so I can use ElkRp from Windows 10. I am trying to update the firmware from RP but it says my boot loader and firmware are too old to update. Where can I find older firmware files on the Elk site? I’m a self installer. It’s been installed since 2007 - I don’t update unless I really need to so that’s why it’s so old. Thanks for any assistance.