Old firmware for M1XEP

Started by got2weims , Today, 06:11 PM

I’m trying to finally update my M1 XEP to the latest firmware so I can use ElkRp from Windows 10.  I am trying to update the firmware from RP but it says my boot loader and firmware are too old to update.  Where can I find older firmware files on the Elk site?   I’m a self installer.  It’s been installed since 2007 - I don’t update unless I really need to so that’s why it’s so old.  Thanks for any assistance.  


