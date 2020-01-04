Posted Yesterday, 03:58 PM

I have a 12 year old Omnipro II system. Full security and lighting automation with Lightoleir Compose PLC switches. Several motion detectors that assist in turning lights and such on. Just upgraded board and added a Omnitouch7 screen. I have been working on adding IP cameras and have also added a Bitwise Controller and building touch screens. Just finished creating Theater components controls. I will be using android 10" tablets. Also added Hai/Leviton wireless receiver. Are there any door transmitters other than the HAI ones that work with it?