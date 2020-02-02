Omnipro 2 runs slow

Posted Today, 01:54 PM

I've had this issue for several months and cant figure it out. Omnipro 2 panel with Lightolier Compose PLC switches and firewall. System has worked great for 12 years.

Light switches work fine with fast response. Security system works fine.

Automation triggered by motion detectors or door sensors or light switches can take 7 to 20 seconds to turn lights or other things on.

My goodmorning routine take almost a minute to complete.

32. // GoodMorning Routine

33. WHEN MotionMstrBath NOT READY

AND IF TC Early AM ON

AND IF GdMornOnceFl OFF

THEN RUN GoodMorning

34. WHEN MotionMstrBath NOT READY

AND IF TC Mid AM ON

AND IF GdMornOnceFl OFF

THEN RUN GoodMorning

35. WHEN GoodMorning

AND IF DARK

THEN Kitchen SCENE D

THEN Powder Hall SCENE C

THEN ButlrCeiling ON

THEN ButlrCounter ON

THEN Living Room SCENE C

36. WHEN GoodMorning

THEN PROGRAM DISARM

THEN GdMornOnceFl ON

THEN IntLtsAreOff OFF

THEN FrntDrFlag OFF

THEN GrlPrchDrFlg OFF

THEN LaundryDrFlg OFF

THEN KitPatDrFlg OFF

THEN DeckDrFlg OFF

THEN BsmtPatDrFlg OFF

THEN MstrBdDrFlg OFF

THEN CLEAR All Messages

THEN RUN *LvRmOutlOn

THEN LOG Good Morning

37. WHEN GoodMorning

AND IF Outside Temp Hi CURRENT READING IS LESS THAN 45

THEN LivingRmFire ON FOR 20 MINUTES





If I clear RAM everything works fine again for several hours and then gets slower again.

I have fine tooth searched my programs and they all look clean. I have about 600+ lines of code in pc access.

I even replaced the motherboard with a much newer version and that did not change anything.

I also recently added bitwise bc4 and the same fast and then slow shows up using it to turn things on and off.

Using bitwise turning light on takes 7-9 seconds. after reset everything 2 seconds.

One of my keypads seems odd at times. It seems to change after each power reset, but it does not do the long tone when you enter the house with the alarm set anymore. Sometimes it does beep some, sometimes it doesnt. I have a spare pad I can put in there.

I have been looking at homeseer, but dont want to get that if it is something else. I assume I would move all programing over to the homeseer and remove everything from pc acess.