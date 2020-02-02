Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Omnipro 2 runs slow

Started by rumb , Today, 01:54 PM

  • Please log in to reply
2 replies to this topic

#1 rumb

rumb

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 16 posts

Posted Today, 01:54 PM

I've had this issue for several months and cant figure it out. Omnipro 2 panel with Lightolier Compose PLC switches and firewall. System has worked great for 12 years.

 

Light switches work fine with fast response. Security system works fine.

 

Automation triggered by motion detectors or door sensors or light switches can take 7 to 20 seconds to turn lights or other things on.

 

My goodmorning routine take almost a minute to complete.

>

32.    //    GoodMorning Routine
33.    WHEN MotionMstrBath NOT READY
        AND IF TC Early AM ON
        AND IF GdMornOnceFl OFF
            THEN RUN GoodMorning
34.    WHEN MotionMstrBath NOT READY
        AND IF TC Mid AM ON
        AND IF GdMornOnceFl OFF
            THEN RUN GoodMorning
35.    WHEN GoodMorning
        AND IF DARK
            THEN Kitchen SCENE D
            THEN Powder Hall SCENE C
            THEN ButlrCeiling ON
            THEN ButlrCounter ON
            THEN Living Room SCENE C
36.    WHEN GoodMorning
            THEN PROGRAM DISARM
            THEN GdMornOnceFl ON
            THEN IntLtsAreOff OFF
            THEN FrntDrFlag OFF
            THEN GrlPrchDrFlg OFF
            THEN LaundryDrFlg OFF
            THEN KitPatDrFlg OFF
            THEN DeckDrFlg OFF
            THEN BsmtPatDrFlg OFF
            THEN MstrBdDrFlg OFF
            THEN CLEAR All Messages
            THEN RUN *LvRmOutlOn
            THEN LOG Good Morning
37.    WHEN GoodMorning
        AND IF Outside Temp Hi CURRENT READING IS LESS THAN 45
            THEN LivingRmFire ON FOR 20 MINUTES

 

 

If I clear RAM everything works fine again for several hours and then gets slower again.

 

I have fine tooth searched my programs and they all look clean. I have about 600+ lines of code in pc access.

 

I even replaced the motherboard with a much newer version and that did not change anything.

 

I also recently added bitwise bc4 and the same fast and then slow shows up using it to turn things on and off.

 

Using bitwise turning light on takes 7-9 seconds. after reset everything 2 seconds.

 

One of my keypads seems odd at times.  It seems to change after each power reset, but it does not do the long tone when you enter the house with the alarm set anymore.  Sometimes it does beep some, sometimes it doesnt.  I have a spare pad I can put in there.

 

I have been looking at homeseer, but dont want to get that if it is something else.  I assume I would move all programing over to the homeseer and remove everything from pc acess.

 

What is the recommended HS model to get for a system my size?


#2 wkearney99

wkearney99

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1526 posts
  • Location:Bethesda, MD USA
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:EventGhost, Girder, Mister House, NetRemote
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, Z-Wave, ZigBee, RadioRA, RadioRA2, Crestron, xAP, xPL
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:Windows Media Center
  • CCTV:analog, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, Grandstream, Linksys PAP2, OBi100/110, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 02:08 PM

When you say it "worked great for 12 years" was that with or without the automation routines you mention here?

Because if you've changed routines that would be an obvious place to start looking.  But if this code has gone unchanged then it stands to reason there's something else interrupting/overloading the system, negatively affecting it's response times.  

 

I know zero about the Omnipro programming but generic programming troubleshooting still applies.  If there's debugging or process monitoring features for the Omnipro I'd start looking into them.

Any time automation routines run other routines you "run" the chance that a resource-wasting loop will occur (pun intended).  Memory leaks deadlocks, race conditions, etc.  So I'd be on the lookout for points where the automation code runs into trouble that bogs it down.


#3 wkearney99

wkearney99

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1526 posts
  • Location:Bethesda, MD USA
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:EventGhost, Girder, Mister House, NetRemote
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, Z-Wave, ZigBee, RadioRA, RadioRA2, Crestron, xAP, xPL
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:Windows Media Center
  • CCTV:analog, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, Grandstream, Linksys PAP2, OBi100/110, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 02:11 PM

As for Homeseer, I've been please with the money spent on the Pro version.  I run mine on an Intel NUC and Windows 10 Pro.  I made that choice when I was still wanting to use the USB phone interface.  I've since moved away from that and could potentially move my HS3 setup to Linux.  But "this works" so I'm not terribly motivated to break anything.  That and it's often that plug-ins will come out for HS on Windows first.  


Back to Home Automation


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·