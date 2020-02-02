Omnipro 2 runs slow

I've had this issue for several months and cant figure it out. Omnipro 2 panel with Lightolier Compose PLC switches and firewall. System has worked great for 12 years.
Light switches work fine with fast response. Security system works fine.
Automation triggered by motion detectors or door sensors or light switches can take 7 to 20 seconds to turn lights or other things on.
My goodmorning routine take almost a minute to complete.
>
32. // GoodMorning Routine
33. WHEN MotionMstrBath NOT READY
AND IF TC Early AM ON
AND IF GdMornOnceFl OFF
THEN RUN GoodMorning
34. WHEN MotionMstrBath NOT READY
AND IF TC Mid AM ON
AND IF GdMornOnceFl OFF
THEN RUN GoodMorning
35. WHEN GoodMorning
AND IF DARK
THEN Kitchen SCENE D
THEN Powder Hall SCENE C
THEN ButlrCeiling ON
THEN ButlrCounter ON
THEN Living Room SCENE C
36. WHEN GoodMorning
THEN PROGRAM DISARM
THEN GdMornOnceFl ON
THEN IntLtsAreOff OFF
THEN FrntDrFlag OFF
THEN GrlPrchDrFlg OFF
THEN LaundryDrFlg OFF
THEN KitPatDrFlg OFF
THEN DeckDrFlg OFF
THEN BsmtPatDrFlg OFF
THEN MstrBdDrFlg OFF
THEN CLEAR All Messages
THEN RUN *LvRmOutlOn
THEN LOG Good Morning
37. WHEN GoodMorning
AND IF Outside Temp Hi CURRENT READING IS LESS THAN 45
THEN LivingRmFire ON FOR 20 MINUTES
If I clear RAM everything works fine again for several hours and then gets slower again.
I have fine tooth searched my programs and they all look clean. I have about 600+ lines of code in pc access.
I even replaced the motherboard with a much newer version and that did not change anything.
I also recently added bitwise bc4 and the same fast and then slow shows up using it to turn things on and off.
Using bitwise turning light on takes 7-9 seconds. after reset everything 2 seconds.
One of my keypads seems odd at times. It seems to change after each power reset, but it does not do the long tone when you enter the house with the alarm set anymore. Sometimes it does beep some, sometimes it doesnt. I have a spare pad I can put in there.
I have been looking at homeseer, but dont want to get that if it is something else. I assume I would move all programing over to the homeseer and remove everything from pc acess.
What is the recommended HS model to get for a system my size?