Omnipro II with Driveway Sensor 63A00-1 and 64 Zone Receiver 45A00-1

Started by toddr , Mar 24 2020 10:31 AM

toddr

toddr

Posted 24 March 2020 - 10:31 AM

Ok, I have a Omnipro II with a 64 Zone Receiver and Driveway Sensor.  I remember reading somewhere that Leviton was discontinuing these products.  Sure enough, I go to look for a replacement Driveway Sensor (since the delivery truck driver went way off the driveway and took it out!) and can't find them except on EBay.

 

I searched through a couple of threads and forums, and found some similar products, but wasn't sure if anyone has installed any wireless driveway or exterior sensors; since they discontinued them.  I really don't want to run a wire!  

 

I'm looking at the STI-34159 Wireless Driveway as they look very similar to the Levitons.  It looks like they can be connected to a 

 

STI Wireless Page: https://www.sti-usa....slave-receiver/

Product Literature Link: https://www.sti-usa....loads/34400.pdf

 

Anyone have any experience or suggestions?  I'm thinking my 4-button wireless remotes may be impacted if the wireless receiver ever goes out.  Should I be looking at another receiver or add a secondary GE Logix?

 

Thoughts?


