Elvis and cockatoos

Started by RAL , Yesterday, 08:59 PM

#1 RAL

Posted Yesterday, 08:59 PM

Came across this video today.  It's a couple of years old, but still makes me smile.

 

@Pete_c probably will enjoy it.

 


#2 mikefamig

Posted Today, 10:23 AM

I love it, thanks for the laugh. Not enough laughing these days.


#3 mikefamig

Posted Today, 10:25 AM

The bird's got moves!


#4 mikefamig

Posted Today, 10:27 AM

I got this one from a friend down under this morning:

 


#5 mikefamig

Posted Today, 10:34 AM

We all can use some laughs

 

 

