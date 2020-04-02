Jump to content


HikVision HD-DB1 Video Doorbell

Started by pete_c , Today, 10:24 AM

#1 pete_c

Posted Today, 10:24 AM

Hikvision is now selling the HD-DB1 doorbell.  It is the same as the 3rd party sellers of said doorbell.

 

DS-HD1

 

Personally here have disabled any cloud connectivity and phone apps to my Video Doorbell.

 

I use VPN on WAN connected Tablets, Phones and laptops.

 

Works great.

 

Just recently have configured a MQTT-Onvif connection to the doorbell which will work sending emails / texts with recorded video links.

 

 


Posted Today, 10:45 AM

Pete
 
I like it, you may have just cost me $150, No online storage fee, runs on existing 24v power supply and communicates with Blue Iris. I've been waiting for an affordable camera that does all of the above at an affordable price.
 
Mike.

#3 pete_c

Posted Today, 10:57 AM

You can purchase the OEM version for around $90 now on Amazon and then just upgrade the firmware with the Hikvision firmware.

 

The world (literally global) of CCTV is either Hikvision or Dahua with many 3rd party sub sets using customized software / firmware on these cameras.


 
Well it was the EZ-Viz version and it was there yesterday and today it is now $100 or so.
 
Here run the Hikvision Mobile app with a VPN connection to home.  I can see doorbell rings (recordings) and PIR events (recordings).
 
What I am configuring though is the mimic of the cloud apps for texting events with links to triggers videos or stills.

All of the third party OEM versions really connect to the Hikvision cloud subcontracted to the third party companies with their own names. IE: the RCA, EZViz, et al cloud connections are all Hikvision. That said the service is free any how. No monthly fees like the Ring doorbell.

 

I am testing open camera boards here with facial recognition built in to the firmware (HikVision). They are now whole little computers that fit on a 38 mm square motherboard.

 

facetracking

 


#4 pete_c

Posted Today, 11:14 AM

Guessing next generation Video Doorbell cams will be past 10 MP resolution and will be a bit more intelligent. 


#5 mikefamig

Posted Today, 11:41 AM

It bothers me that these devices all access cloud servers via their apps. I wish that I could get doorbell-rings and all of the camera's functions without the thing phoning home. I can access the camera via onvif with BI but if I want to get doorbell rings I to use need their app. I think that using their app exposes me and there's nothing that i can do about that.

 

I'm surprised that most people have no problem with a device that is accessed by the manufacturer's computers. Laptops, ipads, iphones, even your car is watching you. It still gives me the creeps. I feel like it will be used to my detriment at some point if it isn't already.

 

Mike.


#6 pete_c

Posted Today, 12:05 PM

Well that was the issue with the HikVision / Hikvision OEM doorbell cams and folks that wanted to use their cell phones to access the doorbell cams.

They are selling these with free cloud storage and giving you the smart phone apps.

That was the concern with new WiFi switches; IE:Leviton switches connecting to the Leviton cloud.

BUT if you replace the firmware on these switches you can keep everything local without a cloud connection.
This is what I am doing with my WiFi switches. NONE of them are using any cloud app today.

The base Hikvision / Hikvision OEM software / firmware now includes local access via RTSP, ONVIF and JPG. 

IE such that you can connect it to a local NVR and NVR software at home.

I have mine configured this way plus Homeseer Touch screens and HAI Omnitouch screens.
 
Using VPN / Hikvision app I can see all of the video doorbell presses and PIR events directly connecting to the camera.  If you run the Hkivision CCTV server you can trigger cellular texts / emails and this totally bypasses the cloud.
 
Next accessing the feature set of the doorbell camera without using the cloud app.  It's always been there but shut off in the firmware anyhow.
 
This is where I mention tapping in to the ONVIF stuff. This stuff is documented in the ONVIF API.  So the application I wrote about above is using ONVIF API stuff to access the PIR on the Doorbell camera same as the next one that will tap in to the door bell ringing.
1 user(s) are reading this topic

