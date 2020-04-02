HikVision HD-DB1 Video Doorbell

Posted Today, 10:57 AM

You can purchase the OEM version for around $90 now on Amazon and then just upgrade the firmware with the Hikvision firmware.

The world (literally global) of CCTV is either Hikvision or Dahua with many 3rd party sub sets using customized software / firmware on these cameras.





Well it was the EZ-Viz version and it was there yesterday and today it is now $100 or so.



Here run the Hikvision Mobile app with a VPN connection to home. I can see doorbell rings (recordings) and PIR events (recordings).



What I am configuring though is the mimic of the cloud apps for texting events with links to triggers videos or stills.



All of the third party OEM versions really connect to the Hikvision cloud subcontracted to the third party companies with their own names. IE: the RCA, EZViz, et al cloud connections are all Hikvision. That said the service is free any how. No monthly fees like the Ring doorbell.

I am testing open camera boards here with facial recognition built in to the firmware (HikVision). They are now whole little computers that fit on a 38 mm square motherboard.