Time To Rethink My TV Content Sourcing Options

Posted Yesterday, 08:58 PM

Just got an email from AT&T that they will be shutting off my out of market network feeds on June 1st. Coincidentally I also got an email from the phone company saying fiber is coming so stay tuned for faster Internet plus phone and TV options. So now I need to start thinking about what is going to make sense for me going forward. My requirements are simple:

1- While I ocassionally may watch a series on one of the big 4 networks I will not pay for local stations and prefer not to get content from them because they often make poor choices to pre-empt the national feed for something local that I don't care about. So I need access to ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX through a non-local outlet.

2- Because of limitations of some family members I cannot use any interface that is menu driven, It needs to be a remote control with on/off, volume up/down, and channel up/down only.

3 The channels in rotation just need to include HBO, Showtime, The Movie Channel. Starz, and a couple of news channels. Also AMC, Turner Classic Movies, FX,USA, TNT, TBS, A&E, and the History Channel.

I don't need Disney or Nickelodeon or ESPN.

4- I need to be able to record shows and skip through commercials (I tried to follow how Hulu's cloud DVR works and the commercial skipping rules and exceptions left me totally confused so only going with on premise record with no limitations on skipping commercials)

Any suggestions on the best services and products to set this up?