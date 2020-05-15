Brakes and Rotors on BMW X3

Posted Today, 08:01 AM

Decided (been really bored some here) to change the rotors and brake pads on my BMW X3.

Recently have changed the coils and plugs.

Upgraded stock media with a KODI player (comes up on the HU) with bus and ODBII connectivity and VPN to call home.

I have no brake sensors triggering at this time. The discs have never been changed. Have changed the pads once a couple of years back.

The OEM discs are manufactered by Zimmerman and a tad expensive so going with Brembo discs and pads.

An all OEM BMW brake kit goes for around $700 and the Brembo Brake kit was purchased for around $400.

Will outline the step by step here. It is really a plug and play installation.

Hardware purchased:

1 - Brembo Brake kit with Brembo pads and discs.

2 - new shop light - extra bright 50 watt LED - blinding

3 - brake grease lubricant

4 - brake discs cleaner

Hardware pre prep:

1 - lubricate the pads back sides

2 - clean the new discs