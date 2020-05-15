Jump to content


Brakes and Rotors on BMW X3

Started by pete_c , Today, 08:01 AM

#1 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 08:01 AM

Decided (been really bored some here) to change the rotors and brake pads on my BMW X3.

 

Recently have changed the coils and plugs.  

 

Upgraded stock media with a KODI player (comes up on the HU) with bus and ODBII connectivity and VPN to call home.

 

 

I have no brake sensors triggering at this time.  The discs have never been changed.  Have changed the pads once a couple of years back.

 

The OEM discs are manufactered by Zimmerman and a tad expensive so going with Brembo discs and pads.

 

An all OEM BMW brake kit goes for around $700 and the Brembo Brake kit was purchased for around $400.

 

Will outline the step by step here.  It is really a plug and play installation.

 

Hardware purchased:

 

1 - Brembo Brake kit with Brembo pads and discs.

2 - new shop light - extra bright 50 watt LED - blinding

3 - brake grease lubricant

4 - brake discs cleaner

 

Hardware pre prep:

 

1 - lubricate the pads back sides

2 - clean the new discs

 

 


