Brakes and Rotors on BMW X3

Decided (been really bored some here) to change the rotors and brake pads on my BMW X3.
Recently have changed the coils and plugs.
Upgraded stock media with a KODI player (comes up on the HU) with bus and ODBII connectivity and VPN to call home.
I have no brake sensors triggering at this time. The discs have never been changed. Have changed the pads once a couple of years back.
The OEM discs are manufactered by Zimmerman and a tad expensive so going with Brembo discs and pads.
An all OEM BMW brake kit goes for around $700 and the Brembo Brake kit was purchased for around $400.
Will outline the step by step here. It is really a plug and play installation.
Hardware purchased:
1 - Brembo Brake kit with Brembo pads and discs.
2 - new shop light - extra bright 50 watt LED - blinding
3 - brake grease lubricant
4 - brake discs cleaner
Hardware pre prep:
1 - lubricate the pads back sides
2 - clean the new discs