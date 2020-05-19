Door bell button prewire for future flexibility?

Posted Today, 06:49 AM

Give thought to what views you'd really want to see from a camera. A straight-out doorbell position may or may be the best. Passing cars, foot traffic, etc. might trigger motion far too often. But you don't want to make it annoying for a guest to find the doorbell. So "too far off to the side" might not be ideal either unless it's a really obvious looking unit.

It's easier to pull wire while things are open, or at least leave some conduit in place.



It'd be wise to pull both CAT5 and regular 2-wire doorbell wire. And to have the doorbell wire AND transformer positioned somewhere it'd be convenient to eventually wire up for Ethernet. Better to home-run CAT5 *and* doorbell wire from the bell location back to a central point that also has your networking. There are some wallbox doorbell transformers that would allow putting it right behind the bell. This is not ideal if you also want home-run CAT5 or other integrated control.