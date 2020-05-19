Detached garage is new construction and in the wiring phase. Thinking I should put something beside the people door for future possibilities - door bell, camera, etc. Most doorbells just have a small hole with no box but thinking I should run cat5 cable to allow more possibilities. Looking for ideas of how to make this look good now with just a door bell button or nothing and allow some future flexibility. Should I be thinking about a camera above the door instead? Haven't ever had any trouble here and planning to put a camera on the front of the building. Just trying to think ahead and allow for options but perhaps overthinking it... Could just punch through the wall later for whatever device and run the wire on the inside surface of the wall - it's a garage not a finished living space but still, hiding the wires in the wall looks better.
Door bell button prewire for future flexibility?
Posted Today, 06:41 AM
Posted Today, 06:49 AM
Give thought to what views you'd really want to see from a camera. A straight-out doorbell position may or may be the best. Passing cars, foot traffic, etc. might trigger motion far too often. But you don't want to make it annoying for a guest to find the doorbell. So "too far off to the side" might not be ideal either unless it's a really obvious looking unit.
It's easier to pull wire while things are open, or at least leave some conduit in place.
It'd be wise to pull both CAT5 and regular 2-wire doorbell wire. And to have the doorbell wire AND transformer positioned somewhere it'd be convenient to eventually wire up for Ethernet. Better to home-run CAT5 *and* doorbell wire from the bell location back to a central point that also has your networking. There are some wallbox doorbell transformers that would allow putting it right behind the bell. This is not ideal if you also want home-run CAT5 or other integrated control.
