SV3C camera settings

Posted Today, 07:04 AM

Got a SV3C camera to try out for a couple cameras here. Got Zoneminder working ok without much trouble. Now trying to figure out if I can turn off the IR LEDs and use a separate illuminator to keep the bugs/spiders away from the camera. The camera is B01POE-3MPL-A. Have noticed the picture of the unit I got on the quickstart guide (marked "A series") doen't quite match my unit. Going on line for the manual the config screen in the manual has a lot less settings than mine and doesn't explain them in any detail. Anyone know how to turn off the IR LEDs but keep the B/W low light capability?