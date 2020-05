Posted Today, 07:52 AM

Home Theater UPS died last night so I need a quick replacement I want a pure sine wave model but I don't need much run time as it is just a bridge until the generator cuts in. Looking at these two:

https://www.amazon.c...ref=emc_p_m_5_i

https://www.amazon.c...DKIKX0DER&psc=1

Same price so any horror stories that should steer me away from one or the other?