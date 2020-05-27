Attaching CAT5/6 to framing?

Posted Today, 09:02 AM

Here in the unfinished attic and basement went up to the rafters and used PVC pipe hangers on every stud. For coming down unfinished wood framing I used a drywall screw and a plastic strap with a little loop on it. Never stapled any wires in place.

Over did it in the finished garage on some low voltage wires using plastic PVC. IE: for wires going to GDO and sensor wires on each side of the garage door. The original garage door wires were all stapled in.