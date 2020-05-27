Wiring a garage (personal shop) and getting to low voltage. I know to keep it away from power and such. Thinking two drops of CAT 5e or 6 for each location homerun to the wiring "closet" area will allow for most things. Wondering about stapling it to the framing. Think I used staples with a crown in them so the wire isn't pinched when I wired the house but it's been a long time. Is that the preferred way? I could do conduit but not sure I need to do that in the walls. If I ever need to update things I could run surface conduit or just tack the wire to the wall since it's a working garage not a showplace. I want things to be neat but doesn't have to be perfect.
-
Attaching CAT5/6 to framing?
Posted Today, 08:17 AM
Posted Today, 08:32 AM
Bridle rings:
https://www.amazon.c...90586260&sr=8-1
Posted Today, 08:40 AM
Seems like overkill for 2 runs and a lot more work than staples. Don't see how those are better when buried in the wall. For exposed runs they seem like a good idea as it is easy to change wires, move them, etc.
Posted Today, 08:46 AM
Staples can sometimes cut the jacket of Cat5. Cat6 is sensitive to internal spacing between conductors and should not be compressed at any point (even has a center spacer to help maintain spacing. I would not be comfortable using staples on UTP wires even if they are wiring staples but that is just me. You could use romex staples and just pound them in enough to hold but allow the wires to be pulled through. I would not use any method that attaches tightly or where the cable is pressed against the beam.
Today, 08:47 AM.
Posted Today, 09:00 AM
I'd probably run low voltage conduit. Did that with our remodel of our lower floor and it's already paid dividends proving that I wasn't able to think of everything despite running hundreds of feet of wire.
Posted Today, 09:02 AM
Here in the unfinished attic and basement went up to the rafters and used PVC pipe hangers on every stud. For coming down unfinished wood framing I used a drywall screw and a plastic strap with a little loop on it. Never stapled any wires in place.
Over did it in the finished garage on some low voltage wires using plastic PVC. IE: for wires going to GDO and sensor wires on each side of the garage door. The original garage door wires were all stapled in.
Posted Today, 09:21 AM
Conduit is nice for adding stuff. I have used several runs I put in the house. Will probably do that in some areas. In the exterior walls I will need to also use boxes because of the insulation but not a big expense or effort and makes adding runs easy.
Posted Today, 09:24 AM
Staples I have used in the past are by PowerFast. Gun and staple have a recess in them so almost impossible to nick or pinch the cable. Don't see any way but I say almost because some creative person might find a way.
