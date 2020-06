Posted Yesterday, 12:54 PM

I need to put some blinds on some kitchen windows in the space between the outer storm window and in inner window. Should be battery if possible to avoid a major wiring project. Would prefer to control them via Elk M1 or ISY but could use Homeseer if the first options are not practical. There is Wi-Fi in the kitchen but no nearby Zigbee or Z-Wave. Still I need to maintain local control with Alexa as an optional alternative so will do what I have to.

Any opinions on the best approach to this?