Gosund WiFi dimmer replacing firmware

Testing here a pair of Gosund WiFi dimmer in wall switches. Removed the cloud based OS and installed control via MQTT. The prices are very good at this time for these switches. Build looks OK.

This is my first time checking out one of these devices.

Initially was going to JTAB the new firmware and could not. Read that I have to remove one ZIF cable here for the JTAG. Went with an OTA firmware update. Worked well for me. It gives you a choice of using an Espurna or Tasmota core base firmware and no soldering required or even a take apart.

Did this on my linux laptop.

git clone hxxps://github.com/ct-Open-Source/tuya-convert cd tuya-convert ./install_prereq.sh ./start_flash.sh

Read some more and found that the Gosund dimmer switch is not the same as a Tuya dimmer switch over here ==> hxxps://templates.blakadder.com



The switch purchased is known as a Gosund SW2 dimmer.



All dimming and on/off functionality is controlled by an MCU that does not follow the Tuya protocol. Dimming and on/off can be set by Tasmota using simple serial commands. Reading local dimming when set by the capacitive touch panel requires a Script-enabled build and the script below to process serial status codes sent by the dimmer MCU.



So I installed the template and base 18 configuration.



{"NAME":"Gosund Dimmer","GPIO":[255,148,255,149,17,0,255,255,56,158,37,255,255],"FLAG":0,"BASE":18}

ooking at the console see the following:



13:25:33 RSL: tele/tasmota_C28A11/STATE = {"Time":"2020-06-30T13:25:33","Uptime":"0T00:05:22","UptimeSec":322,"Heap":26 ,"SleepMode":"Dynamic","Sleep":50,"LoadAvg":19,"MqttCount ":0 ,"POWER":"OFF","Dimmer":27,"Fade":"OFF","Speed":1,"LedTab le" :"ON","Wifi":{"AP":1,"SSId":"ICS-ESPurna","BSSId":"E0:10:7F:XX:XX:XX","Channel":11,"RSSI":94, "Signal":-53,"LinkCount":1,"Downtime":"0T00:00:06"}}

13:27:39 RSL: stat/tasmota_C28A11/RESULT = {"POWER":"ON"}

13:27:39 RSL: stat/tasmota_C28A11/POWER = ON

13:27:44 RSL: stat/tasmota_C28A11/RESULT = {"POWER":"OFF"}

13:27:44 RSL: stat/tasmota_C28A11/POWER = OFF

13:28:18 RSL: stat/tasmota_C28A11/RESULT = {"POWER":"ON"}

13:28:18 RSL: stat/tasmota_C28A11/POWER = ON

13:28:21 RSL: stat/tasmota_C28A11/RESULT = {"POWER":"ON","Dimmer":84}

13:29:08 RSL: stat/tasmota_C28A11/RESULT = {"POWER":"ON","Dimmer":25}

13:29:10 RSL: stat/tasmota_C28A11/RESULT = {"POWER":"ON","Dimmer":26}

13:29:13 RSL: stat/tasmota_C28A11/RESULT = {"POWER":"ON","Dimmer":11}