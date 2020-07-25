Exterior camera mounting locations and views?

Posted Today, 08:37 AM

Planning to put a camera (maybe two) on a detached garage that is about 200' from the house. Set up a ladder to temporarily put the camera on and check the views from various locations before punching any holes and found the field of view very limiting. Driveway comes straight to the building. Front is 30' wide with a man door on the left side just around the corner. Ceiling is 14' high. Have read that its good to put the camera low enough to get good views of faces but that really limits total view area. If I mount the camera at the peak of the roof (about 22' from the ground) I can get the full 34 x 34 parking pad in view. If I mount it to lower or to the side I have very limited view. Guess I need a wider angle lens but wondering how best to place them and need to install wiring now so walls can be closed up.



Not too worried about security but want to have a way to keep an eye on things.</p>



Camera:

<a href="https://www.amazon.c...B07NVG5H8Y?th=1">https://www.amazon.c...B07NVG5H8Y?th=1</a>



Side awning over door is about 7'10" at the bottom. Could mount a camera there but perhaps a little too low.



Thinking I may want to put one at the right side (as you are looking at the building) at the roof line looking left and one one the left at 10' looking right to get a better view of people. Just wanted to get some other ideas and thoughts...



Views are from the left side at 10' and just below roof.





