Posted Today, 10:19 PM

How can I use Dlr PC Access to have certain kinds of events included in the event log? Like when the front door is opened I want to have it logged in the Event Log. But how? OPII here.

It seems the Event Log only includes major happenings like a Panel Reset, Battery Low, Bypass, Zone Trouble but I would like to customize what is kept in the Event Log. HOW?