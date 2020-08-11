How to "future proof" our HAI home for the next owner (our grand kids)

Posted Today, 09:54 AM

My wife keeps asking who am I going to call when you are gone ? ( I am 75 and this vacation home will eventually be in the hands of other family members ) There is no-one to call anywhere in Minnesota.

This part-time second home has almost everything controlled by an HAI Omni-IIe, including HVAC, POWERED-VENTILATION, WELL-PUMP, DEHUMIDIFIER, HOT-WATER, LIGHTING, All of these systems have the security mode VACATION or NOT-VACATION as one of the conditions for their operation.

HAI is fantastic for integration >>>>

Its great to have everything on 1 APP. We also still have the WEB-LINK web site running on a Windows XP virtual machine and use WEB-LINK'S email notifications for monitoring many functions. And WEB-LINK is 100% functional on current CHROME browser, including all the ASP pages. (surprise)

HOW TO FUTURE PROOF - Convert all control outputs and user controls to Z-Wave ?

My home security shop is run by a "techy", He says the traditional Security hardware industry has been decimated by the almost-free security systems to attract Monitoring Contracts. But Honeywell is coming back with decent system that may be helpful in a year or two.

He suggests Migrating to Z-Wave (if possible) and then when needed, replace OMNI-IIe with a Honeywell Pro Hybrid which will keep Security HVAC and Home-Auto on 1 APP and offer fair to good programming features for home auto.

He says the programming may not be as capable as HAI but maybe it will be the best available for maintaining SINGLE-APP Integration with Security. The Honeywell Pro Hybrid doesn't exist yet but when its available (a year or two) we can keep all our wired window/door contacts.

THE QUESTIONS

Is it possible for OMNI to be adapted to run z-wave switches and dimmers ?

Are there Z-WAVE button controls we could use for inputs ?