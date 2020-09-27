Water Sensor Power and Wiring

Posted Today, 11:24 AM

Planning for new install that includes GRI-2600 water sensors.

I have 8 zones designated for water monitoring and 16 total GRI-2600's.

My question regards wiring: Can someone explain how to provide 12v of current to all of the sensors from one VAUX terminal? Some have mentioned using wire nuts, terminal blocks, barrier strips and the like. I'm very new to wiring -- anyone have a picture of how this looks at the M1 panel?

Do I run a red+black 2-wire to each sensor from VAUX (and clean them up some way at the panel) and then run a separate green+white 2-wire out to each zone?

I think I understand how to daisy chain the sensors within each zone, but perhaps there is some complication worth mentioning there....

Thanks.