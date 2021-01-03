Low Voltage underground conduit separation from 120V

I'll be running some underground PVC 1 1/4" conduit a distance of ~200' for low voltage wiring such as Cat 6 and Coax. Also there will be a separate underground PVC conduit containing 12/2 wGround for some lighting, plugs, fans and circuits to an outdoor kitchen, all 120V. There will not be 220V, just 120V. I'd like to do just one trench to contain a 3" ABS drain, the low voltage conduit and the higher voltage conduit. I'm concerned about distance of separation between the low voltage conduit and the higher voltage conduit, and the possibility of inducing AC onto the data wiring. Does anyone have any reference material I can look at for guidance?
There may be local rules in the building code about required separation. Here I ran 230V, gas, and low voltage about 200' to a detached garage. Local AHJ (Authority having jurisdiction) said gas needed to be 2' from power and didn't care about low voltage. Still I wanted some separation. So the trench was dug with a 2' bucket and the power and ground placed on opposite sides (technically ended up with an inch or two less separation than 2'). Low voltage was placed in the middle. I like to have at least 12" but with the twists in low voltage noise pickup may not be much of an issue. Sounds like you will be trenching this in so you will have a much narrower trench. Use bigger conduit than you think you need - makes it much easier to pull in bigger wire later if you want. Don't have any specific references but have generally seen the recommendation of at least a foot separation when running any distance in parallel and to cross power wires at 90 degrees or close to it if possible. I have a few feet here and there in the house where they run parallel and haven't had any issues.
If you place the conduits on opposite sides of the trench, you should be fine. The twisted pairs in CatX cable provide a decent level of immunity from noise.
A bigger concern would be what are you going to do about protecting the data cable and attached equipment from surges. Outdoor wiring is a great path for surges from nearby lightning strikes to enter and cause damage. Rather than running CatX cable, run fiber instead.
