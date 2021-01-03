Low Voltage underground conduit separation from 120V

Posted Today, 05:17 PM

There may be local rules in the building code about required separation. Here I ran 230V, gas, and low voltage about 200' to a detached garage. Local AHJ (Authority having jurisdiction) said gas needed to be 2' from power and didn't care about low voltage. Still I wanted some separation. So the trench was dug with a 2' bucket and the power and ground placed on opposite sides (technically ended up with an inch or two less separation than 2'). Low voltage was placed in the middle. I like to have at least 12" but with the twists in low voltage noise pickup may not be much of an issue. Sounds like you will be trenching this in so you will have a much narrower trench. Use bigger conduit than you think you need - makes it much easier to pull in bigger wire later if you want. Don't have any specific references but have generally seen the recommendation of at least a foot separation when running any distance in parallel and to cross power wires at 90 degrees or close to it if possible. I have a few feet here and there in the house where they run parallel and haven't had any issues.