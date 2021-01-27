Jump to content


Hikvision Video Doorbell PIR to OmniPro 2 zone

Started by pete_c , Today, 07:56 AM

#1 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 07:56 AM

Here the only way to see the hardware PIR motion detector in the Hikvision doorbell is to utilize ONVIF.

 

Tinkering installed an ONVIF to MQTT plugin to detect motion from the Hikvision Doorbell.

 

Purchased an ESP-01S WiFi relay and installed Tasmota Firmware on it.

 

Using HA / Homeseer if then statement trigger the relay on the ESP-01S to close and trigger a zone on the OmniPro 2 panel.

 

Hardware required: (that I used)

 

1 - ESP01S WiFi module and Relay

 

Firmware additions:

 

1 - current version of Tasmota

 

Following adjustments:

 

ESP 01 ESP8266 pinout gpio Pin
 
esp8266 Esp 01s 5v esp01s modulo Rel wifi
 
  • Set module to Generic (18) (in module configuration and click save)
  • Set D3 GPIO0 as Relay1 (21) (in module configuration and click save)
  • Disable SerialLog (type seriallog 0 in the Tasmota console)
  • Add the following rules typing in the console:
Rule1
 on System#Boot do Backlog Baudrate 9600; SerialSend5 0 endon
 on Power1#State=1 do SerialSend5 A00101A2 endon
 on Power1#State=0 do SerialSend5 A00100A1 endon
 
  • Enable the rule (type rule1 1 in the Tasmota console)

 

 


#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 08:01 AM

Continuing:

 

HikvisionPir
 
Enable relay commands:
 
cmd/Omni/HikVision_PIR/POWER ON

#3 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 09:05 AM

Setting pulse time so that the relay toggles on and off:

 

PulseTime 11

 

In HA the script is as follows

 

Name: Hikvision PIR

 

Trigger Type: MQTT

 

Topic: onvif2mqtt/Doorbell/motion

 

Payload: ON

 

Action Type: Call Service

Service: MQTT publish

 

Service Data

 

topic: Omni/HikVision_PIR/cmnd/POWER
payload: 'ON'

