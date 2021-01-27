Hikvision Video Doorbell PIR to OmniPro 2 zone

Posted Today, 07:56 AM

Here the only way to see the hardware PIR motion detector in the Hikvision doorbell is to utilize ONVIF.

Tinkering installed an ONVIF to MQTT plugin to detect motion from the Hikvision Doorbell.

Purchased an ESP-01S WiFi relay and installed Tasmota Firmware on it.

Using HA / Homeseer if then statement trigger the relay on the ESP-01S to close and trigger a zone on the OmniPro 2 panel.

Hardware required: (that I used)

1 - ESP01S WiFi module and Relay

Firmware additions:

1 - current version of Tasmota

Following adjustments: