Hikvision Video Doorbell PIR to OmniPro 2 zone

Here the only way to see the hardware PIR motion detector in the Hikvision doorbell is to utilize ONVIF.
Tinkering installed an ONVIF to MQTT plugin to detect motion from the Hikvision Doorbell.
Purchased an ESP-01S WiFi relay and installed Tasmota Firmware on it.
Using HA / Homeseer if then statement trigger the relay on the ESP-01S to close and trigger a zone on the OmniPro 2 panel.
Hardware required: (that I used)
1 - ESP01S WiFi module and Relay
Firmware additions:
1 - current version of Tasmota
Following adjustments:
- Set module to Generic (18) (in module configuration and click save)
- Set D3 GPIO0 as Relay1 (21) (in module configuration and click save)
- Disable SerialLog (type seriallog 0 in the Tasmota console)
- Add the following rules typing in the console:
- Enable the rule (type rule1 1 in the Tasmota console)