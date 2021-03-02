ELK M1 Intermittent False Alarm

Posted Yesterday, 05:51 PM

Hi Everyone,

I am a homeowner who installed my M1 Gold security system in October of 2017.

Until recently the system has performed flawlessly.

November 12, 2020 a Burglar Alarm was triggered at 2:01 AM for the Kitchen window.

February 6, 2021 a Burglar Alarm was triggered at 3:44 AM for the Great Room window.

March 2, 2021 a Burglar Alarm was triggered at 2:32 AM for the Kitchen window.

System sent Burglar alarm voice message to cell phone reporting break-in.

Non of these alarms are valid as I was at home at the time of the alarms and confirmed no violation.

All of the sensors are Flair VIP94, hardwired and no EOL.

Great Room sensor is on Main Panel.

Kitchen window sensor is on M1 Extender (only 1 extender board).

ELK RP shows 0.0 volts for Great Room sensor and 0.2 volts for Kitchen window sensor.

Does anyone have any idea what might be the cause of these false alarms?

Thanks for any help you can provide.