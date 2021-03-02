Jump to content


ELK M1 Intermittent False Alarm

Started by flbbon4123 , Yesterday, 05:51 PM

#1 flbbon4123

flbbon4123

Posted Yesterday, 05:51 PM

Hi Everyone,

I am a homeowner who installed my M1 Gold security system in October of 2017.

Until recently the system has performed flawlessly.

 

November 12, 2020 a Burglar Alarm was triggered at 2:01 AM for the Kitchen window.

February 6, 2021 a Burglar Alarm was triggered at 3:44 AM for the Great Room window.

March 2, 2021 a Burglar Alarm was triggered at 2:32 AM for the Kitchen window.

 

System sent Burglar alarm voice message to cell phone reporting break-in.

 

Non of these alarms are valid as I was at home at the time of the alarms and confirmed no violation.

 

All of the sensors are Flair VIP94, hardwired and no EOL.

 

Great Room sensor is on Main Panel.

Kitchen window sensor is on M1 Extender (only 1 extender board).

 

ELK RP shows 0.0 volts for Great Room sensor and 0.2 volts for Kitchen window sensor.

 

Does anyone have any idea what might be the cause of these false alarms?

 

Thanks for any help you can provide.

 

 


#2 RAL

RAL

Posted Today, 02:27 AM

I would start by checking the voltage from the power transformer to the M1.  It should be around 16 to 19VAC. 
 
Next, check the voltage at the battery.  It should be about 13.8VDC.
 
My guess is that you are still running with the original back up battery.  If so, at this point is at least 3-1/2 years old, and it probably sat on a shelf for a while before you purchased/installed it.   SLA batteries have a life of 3 to 5 years,  so you're in the range where it might be time for a new battery.
 
The M1 does a battery test about every 24 hours or so.  When it does the test, the system runs off of the battery for a short time to see how it holds up under load.  It's possible your battery isn't holding up and causing the false alarms.
 
One thing you can do is unplug the AC transformer and measure the battery voltage over a period of 30 minutes or so.  If it's dropping much below 12V in that short time, that may be your problem.

