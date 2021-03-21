Elk M1XIN input expander reset - too low voltage?

Posted Today, 12:21 AM

Hi. I have an Elk 16 input expander in a poolhouse, that is connected by a couple cat5 runs to the M1 Gold panel in the main house. It seems to work OK, but the logs on the ELK Rp2 show "1367 -SYSTEM START UP" errors every few secs on that input expander.

I measured the voltahge at the expander and it shows 10.2 volts (it's aways from the main panel), and I assume that's the voltage drop over the run. The manual says it needs only 9V or above, but I am wondering if this could be the source of resets. I can put it on it's on power supply there, but do I disconnect the power from the main panel to do that? Or just put DC there to boost it there? Maybe just to test to see if the resets stop?

What else could be causing this?

thx

mike