Wanting to set up another TV with access to my existing backend and also be able to do internet videos. Have a Pi3 but have heard they can be laggy. Could do a Pi4. What other low cost options are there these days? I have an AirTVmini for sling and don't think I need windows for any other protected internet stuff. Planned to run Linux for Mythtv and hopefully that can do everthing else. About the only other things we use are Amazon Prime video and some unprotected stuff - youtube and others. Could be wired or wireless for the network connection.
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
MythTV front end - Pi3, Pi4 or ?
Started by JimS , Today, 09:53 AM
No replies to this topic
2 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 2 guests, 0 anonymous users