MythTV front end - Pi3, Pi4 or ?

Wanting to set up another TV with access to my existing backend and also be able to do internet videos. Have a Pi3 but have heard they can be laggy. Could do a Pi4. What other low cost options are there these days? I have an AirTVmini for sling and don't think I need windows for any other protected internet stuff. Planned to run Linux for Mythtv and hopefully that can do everthing else. About the only other things we use are Amazon Prime video and some unprotected stuff - youtube and others. Could be wired or wireless for the network connection.