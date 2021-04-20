If I unplug the siren the keypads go into an alarm state. I assume there is a resistor in the actual siren since there isn't one on the panel itself. On all of the zones, they put the resistor at the panel. I haven't been able to find what the resistor is on the siren to bypass it when I want to do some changes and to test various things without the siren also going off. Any idea on what the resistor value is for the siren?
Siren bypass in an NX-8E
Today, 04:41 PM
Today, 04:41 PM
Today, 09:15 PM
Do you have a speaker or a real siren connected?
As a first guess, I would try a 10 or 12 ohm, 20W (or greater) resistor. You don't really need the high wattage for supervision, but if the alarm triggers, it's going to pass some significant current through it, and then the high wattage is required.
