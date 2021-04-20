Siren bypass in an NX-8E

Posted Today, 04:41 PM

If I unplug the siren the keypads go into an alarm state. I assume there is a resistor in the actual siren since there isn't one on the panel itself. On all of the zones, they put the resistor at the panel. I haven't been able to find what the resistor is on the siren to bypass it when I want to do some changes and to test various things without the siren also going off. Any idea on what the resistor value is for the siren?