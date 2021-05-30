Got an ATT debt card refund of $0.01!

Recently switched from ATT to another cell service. Just received a refund of 1 cent on a debit card. So to get my refund I have to first activate the card and then have some store charge 1 cent on it. Not worth the trouble. How ridiculous!
Started by JimS , Yesterday, 09:27 AM
