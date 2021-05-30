Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Got an ATT debt card refund of $0.01!

Started by JimS , Yesterday, 09:27 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 JimS

JimS

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 783 posts
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Mister House
  • Hardware:Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • Video:MythTV

Posted Yesterday, 09:27 AM

Recently switched from ATT to another cell service.  Just received a refund of 1 cent on a debit card.  So to get my refund I have to first activate the card and then have some store charge 1 cent on it.  Not worth the trouble.  How ridiculous!


Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·