Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Real-time home security monitoring

Started by Holland , Yesterday, 01:51 AM

  • Please log in to reply
4 replies to this topic

#1 Holland

Holland

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 3 posts

Posted Yesterday, 01:51 AM

Hi guys, I have done simple small projects for fire alarm, water level detection and obstacle detection, I now have an idea to combine them together, I can control and detect home safety in real time through LCD touchscreen display.
But I've done it all before with microcontrollers, I don't know much about home assistants yet, I wonder if my idea is feasible? Is there anyone can give me an idea or a similar case.

#2 lanbrown

lanbrown

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 175 posts
  • Software:Indigo
  • Hardware:CaddX
  • Tech:Z-Wave

Posted Yesterday, 12:58 PM

There are many Home Automation (HA) systems available and quite a few have plugins/add-ons that can communicate with certain panels.  So if you want to keep your current panel, then you would look to see what HA systems support your panel.

 

I have water detection via Z-Wave that is tied to my HA, which also has a plugin that can communicate with my alarm panel.  So take what you have and start researching that HA systems support the devices that you have.  You might need to see what you're comfortable with upgrading though unless you are good with programming as well.  There are plenty of products that can be integrated into an HA system.  Many HA systems also provide a web interface so you can have it displayed on a tablet.


#3 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1635 posts
  • Location:Bethesda, Ontario
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Custom
  • Hardware:ISY-99, Custom
  • Tech:INSTEON, 1-Wire, Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Yesterday, 04:37 PM

Check out the ISY994 HA box along with ELK panels. I do not have one but many are quite satisfied with the combination.


#4 Holland

Holland

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 3 posts

Posted Today, 02:04 AM

Ok, I will learn the HA system first and then the panel after that, thanks for the reply!


#5 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1635 posts
  • Location:Bethesda, Ontario
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Custom
  • Hardware:ISY-99, Custom
  • Tech:INSTEON, 1-Wire, Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Today, 06:06 AM

Ok, I will learn the HA system first and then the panel after that, thanks for the reply!


HA = home automation.  Home Assistant and ISY994 are two different brands.


Back to Home Security


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·