Real-time home security monitoring

Posted Yesterday, 12:58 PM

There are many Home Automation (HA) systems available and quite a few have plugins/add-ons that can communicate with certain panels. So if you want to keep your current panel, then you would look to see what HA systems support your panel.

I have water detection via Z-Wave that is tied to my HA, which also has a plugin that can communicate with my alarm panel. So take what you have and start researching that HA systems support the devices that you have. You might need to see what you're comfortable with upgrading though unless you are good with programming as well. There are plenty of products that can be integrated into an HA system. Many HA systems also provide a web interface so you can have it displayed on a tablet.