Replacement for RE104 driveway sensor?

Started by LakeHouse , Today, 07:07 AM

Does anyone know if there is a replacement for the Resolution products RE104 driveway sensor or if someone else makes a wireless sensor that uses Crystal or Honeywell wireless protocols?


