Posted Today, 09:09 AM

These dimmers are easier to program than the GoSund dimmers. Specifically these are Martin Jerry SD-01 Dimmers.

They can be found on Amazon ...2-pack is $33.99 and 4-pack is $63.99. Purchased a 4-pack here.

Watched this video.

Favorite Smart Dimmer

To be continued with methodology of Tasmota programming that I used.