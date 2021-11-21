Asterisk/PIAF VOIP version recommendations?

Posted Today, 03:57 PM

Quite a few years ago I set up an asterisk VOIP box and fiddled a bit with it. Now I am looking to drop my POTS line and keep my number. Thinking of porting it to Vitelity that offers a bring your own device option.

I followed PIAF for a while back when (PBX In a flash) which had a lot of features but they continually rolled out new versions with various names some were colors. Looks like the landscape has changed a bit. I don't want anything too leading edge but something that will work for at least a few years without much tweaking. I would like to do some programming myself too but nothing too involved. Will probably get started with just an old Obi110 with my current phones so I can bring up the asterisk system at my own speed.

All that said I am trying to figure out which to do. It would be nice to run on a Linux box I am already running 24/7 for other things but I suppose I could do a Raspberry Pi for this (although they tend to have SD card crashes at inconvenient times when run continuously.

Might just start with plan Asterisk on my Ubuntu box. Multiple caller ID lookup and a receptionist would be nice. Maybe the Annoyatron or Lenny for telemarketers.

Anyone up on PIAF or whatever the replacement might be?