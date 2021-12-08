I have a system in a building where I removed the Ethernet bridge due to a failure. It was no longer being used so i didn’t replace it. I also deleted the “telephones” in the elk rp that referred to it. It is still beeping incessantly the Ethernet error. How do I stop this other than just turning the keypad volume down? Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Stopping the Ethernet error message on keypad
Started by joe39562 , Today, 04:11 PM
