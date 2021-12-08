Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Stopping the Ethernet error message on keypad

Started by joe39562 , Today, 04:11 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 joe39562

joe39562

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 39 posts

Posted Today, 04:11 PM

I have a system in a building where I removed the Ethernet bridge due to a failure. It was no longer being used so i didn’t replace it. I also deleted the “telephones” in the elk rp that referred to it. It is still beeping incessantly the Ethernet error. How do I stop this other than just turning the keypad volume down? Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Back to Elk Products, Inc (ELK)


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Marketplace
  4. Elk Products, Inc (ELK)
  5. Privacy Policy
  6. Forum Guidelines ·