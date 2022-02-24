Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Elk M1 Reset

Started by BaduFamily , Today, 11:13 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 BaduFamily

BaduFamily

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 245 posts
  • Twitter:cazwax
  • Experience:novice
  • Software:Harmony, Custom
  • Hardware:Elk M1, Custom
  • Tech:Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • Video:AirPlay
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 11:13 AM

What are the types of things which would cause our M1 to do a reset on it's own?

 

it's on a house circuit w/other computer equipment, but has its own APC UPS. Behind the UPS is the M1 and an expansion case, each with its own battery and power supply.

 

the other equipment didn't trip, nor did any of the UPSs involved.

 

the only thing I can imagine is that between the windy day causing all the foliage to flail around, and the constant motion of some landscape contractors caused too many motion events from the Optex exterior PIR sensors. I have not convinced myself of this.

 

 


Back to Elk Products, Inc (ELK)


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Marketplace
  4. Elk Products, Inc (ELK)
  5. Privacy Policy
  6. Forum Guidelines ·