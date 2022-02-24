Elk M1 Reset

Posted Today, 11:13 AM

What are the types of things which would cause our M1 to do a reset on it's own?

it's on a house circuit w/other computer equipment, but has its own APC UPS. Behind the UPS is the M1 and an expansion case, each with its own battery and power supply.

the other equipment didn't trip, nor did any of the UPSs involved.

the only thing I can imagine is that between the windy day causing all the foliage to flail around, and the constant motion of some landscape contractors caused too many motion events from the Optex exterior PIR sensors. I have not convinced myself of this.