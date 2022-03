Posted Today, 12:26 PM

For others whom need to do the same, was able to replace my C3 Communicator with below 4G LTE GSM dialer available from Amazon.

Was able to swap T-Mobile SIM card and working as expected.

TEL-SIM400G

https://www.amazon.c...r/dp/B0988WNN8T

Edited by pds22, Today, 12:28 PM.