PFSense + Teardop (VPS) and OpenVPN

Posted Today, 07:06 AM

Document using PFSense +, Oracle VPS and installing an OpenVPN client on PFSense for use with T-Mobile LTE / 5G modem and Starlink Satellite.

Created a testing environment here using:

1 - PFSense + running on hardware / motherboard with two NICs

2 - LTE combo modem (Firewall, switch, WAP with RJ11 telephone jacks)

3 - Oracle VPS account.

Here is a quickie simple drawing of the transport.

Converting your PFSense CE to PFSense +

1 - register on the Netgate sales website here ==> Netgate Sales

2 - purchase PFSense + (free)

3 - enable registration code to update your PFSense CE to PFSense +

Using an Oracle VPS (free)

To be continued.....