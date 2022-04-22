Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

PFSense + Teardop (VPS) and OpenVPN

Started by pete_c , Today, 07:06 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10887 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 07:06 AM

Document using PFSense +, Oracle VPS and installing an OpenVPN client on PFSense for use with T-Mobile LTE / 5G modem and Starlink Satellite.

 

Created a testing environment here using:

 

1 - PFSense + running on hardware / motherboard with two NICs

2 - LTE combo modem (Firewall, switch, WAP with RJ11 telephone jacks)

3 - Oracle VPS account.

 

Here is a quickie simple drawing of the transport.

 

Vps 1
 
Converting your PFSense CE to PFSense +
 
1 - register on the Netgate sales website here ==> Netgate Sales
2 - purchase PFSense + (free)
3 - enable registration code to update your PFSense CE to PFSense +
 
Using an Oracle VPS (free)
 
Register and configure your Oracle account here ==> Oracle Cloud Free Tier

 

To be continued.....


Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·