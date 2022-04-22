PFSense + Teardop (VPS) and OpenVPN

Document using PFSense +, Oracle VPS and installing an OpenVPN client on PFSense for use with T-Mobile LTE / 5G modem and Starlink Satellite.
Created a testing environment here using:
1 - PFSense + running on hardware / motherboard with two NICs
2 - LTE combo modem (Firewall, switch, WAP with RJ11 telephone jacks)
3 - Oracle VPS account.
Here is a quickie simple drawing of the transport.
Converting your PFSense CE to PFSense +
1 - register on the Netgate sales website here ==> Netgate Sales
2 - purchase PFSense + (free)
3 - enable registration code to update your PFSense CE to PFSense +
Using an Oracle VPS (free)
Register and configure your Oracle account here ==> Oracle Cloud Free Tier
To be continued.....