Photo
need a little guidance on home security system selection

Started by ross , Yesterday, 11:29 PM

#1 ross

ross

Posted Yesterday, 11:29 PM

Hello,

 

As part of a remodel I'm doing of my home, I want to include any wiring that may be required for home security system, as half the house is currently gutted. I'd like to purchase the system now, to use during the construction phase, then it to full time use as the remodel is complete.

 

Can someone guide me to some good resources to help me determine an appropriate system? 

 

I would be performing the work myself, and work in IT and have an engineering background, such that I am not shy of installing a professional type system on my own.

 

In my case, I would be looking for a full-featured, modern system with expansion/upgrade/integration capabilities. While it does not have to be the same system, I would be including video, etc. as part of the overall solution.

 

To give a sense of the size/expandability of system I would be considering, the home is large, around 100' from one end to the end of the attached garage. I have 6 exterior doors, 56 windows (around 26 ground accessible). I am not looking for a $200 'security system in a box' type solution, as this will be a somewhat complex house to implement a system.

 

Thanks for pointing me in the right direction.

 

Ross


#2 sic0048

sic0048

Posted Today, 11:54 AM

Although it is best to lock down a system choice before you start installing it (so you can use the correct resistors to "monitor" your lines), it is not necessarily required. Most (all?) alarm systems use the same contact closure set up and therefore most hardwired sensors will work with any system.  
 
It's great that you want to wire the system while the walls are open.  It is certainly the best time to do it.  My recommendation however is that you wire the system including the actual sensors on the doors and windows.  When my parent's house was being remodeled, we installed the wire for sensors, but because my parents didn't want an alarm system at the time, we didn't actually put the sensors on each door and window.  Now it is actually going to be easier to use wireless than it will be to pull trim off to find the wires and install the sensors. We should have taken the extra step of installing the actual sensors at the time, even though they were not going to install an alarm system at that time.
 
As far as system recommendations, you will find a lot of people on this forum use the ELK M1 gold alarm/automation panel.  It is expensive if all you want is a basic alarm system and I would not recommend it for that use, but it definitely leaves the option open for other future automation.  You can tie lighting systems, HVAC system, etc into the overall setup if you want.
 
I honestly haven't looked at basic alarm systems in probably a decade of more, but something from the company DSC will be a great choice.  They are a very big player in the alarm industry.

