need a little guidance on home security system selection

Hello,

As part of a remodel I'm doing of my home, I want to include any wiring that may be required for home security system, as half the house is currently gutted. I'd like to purchase the system now, to use during the construction phase, then it to full time use as the remodel is complete.

Can someone guide me to some good resources to help me determine an appropriate system?

I would be performing the work myself, and work in IT and have an engineering background, such that I am not shy of installing a professional type system on my own.

In my case, I would be looking for a full-featured, modern system with expansion/upgrade/integration capabilities. While it does not have to be the same system, I would be including video, etc. as part of the overall solution.

To give a sense of the size/expandability of system I would be considering, the home is large, around 100' from one end to the end of the attached garage. I have 6 exterior doors, 56 windows (around 26 ground accessible). I am not looking for a $200 'security system in a box' type solution, as this will be a somewhat complex house to implement a system.

Thanks for pointing me in the right direction.

Ross