Lighting Interface Options

Posted Today, 03:36 PM

I'm in the process of installing my first Elk M1 controller. I would like to integrate lighting control with the system - specifically being able to choose "scenes" for a group of lights. Looking through the Elk web site is starting to make my head spin. There is Z-wave, Lutron, Radio RA, etc. What I'm looking for is the following:

1.) Something that does not require a huge investment. I don't have a problem spending a little bit of money now and adding as I go. But don't want to spend thousands of dollars just to get a basic setup working.

2.) Something that can be installed with consumer available devices and software. I don’t want to have to call in someone who is “factory certified” to install a couple of light switches or use a system that can only be programmed by a dealer.

3.) I don't have a problem adding an "integrating interface" to the Elk - just need to know exactly which components to acquire.

4.) I want something reliable. My previous setup I was running an HAI system with X-10 modules. The HAI was solid, but the X-10 was not, so I ended up removing all X-10 components a couple years later.

5.) I have no desire to use any “smart devices” - Alexa, Echo, Nest, whatever - call me old fashioned, but I just want to use the Elk Keypad control the lighting. If the partner system has it’s own keypad, that’s fine, but still need to be able to control through the Elk.