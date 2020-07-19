Jump to content


Baffled - Cat 6 Connection.

Started by heffneil , Today, 07:31 PM

#1 heffneil

heffneil

Posted Today, 07:31 PM

Hey guys I am baffled.  I had a camera out of my farthest point from my home drop dead.  I have two cat 6 running there.

 

I tested the port and camera on the switch with a patch cable and the camera works, so the switch works. Check

 

I tested the cable straight through with my Ideal cable tester that shows 54v POE and that I have 1000 on the network.  Check

 

I've tested with two other testers as well.  All tests through. 

 

Anyway plug the camera in and I see that it does have power and the IR lights come on at boot.  I even tried a different camera.  No dice.

 

I am stumped.  I spent two days, countless hours of testing and its HOT and im bothered and tired.  I do see flapping on the switch.

 

I tried the other cable and its the exact same situation.Im pretty frustrated but looking for suggestions.  Replacing the cable is NOT an option.  I have replaced ends on both sides - countless times.

 

Thanks!

 


Neil

 


