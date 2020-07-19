Baffled - Cat 6 Connection.

Posted Today, 07:31 PM

Hey guys I am baffled. I had a camera out of my farthest point from my home drop dead. I have two cat 6 running there.

I tested the port and camera on the switch with a patch cable and the camera works, so the switch works. Check

I tested the cable straight through with my Ideal cable tester that shows 54v POE and that I have 1000 on the network. Check

I've tested with two other testers as well. All tests through.

Anyway plug the camera in and I see that it does have power and the IR lights come on at boot. I even tried a different camera. No dice.

I am stumped. I spent two days, countless hours of testing and its HOT and im bothered and tired. I do see flapping on the switch.

I tried the other cable and its the exact same situation.Im pretty frustrated but looking for suggestions. Replacing the cable is NOT an option. I have replaced ends on both sides - countless times.

Thanks!



Neil