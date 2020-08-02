Posted Today, 04:33 PM

I'm trying to understand the cross zoning and how to configure it on my OP2. I have a wireless receiver on my garage door which will occasionally give a false alarm if someone drives by with a loud exhaust or explodes fireworks. My idea is to cross zone the garage door zone with a motion sensor and have a cross zone time of about 15 seconds. If I understand correctly if the garage door sensor gets triggered it will not cause an alarm unless the motion sensor is also triggered within 15 seconds, is my understanding correct?

In the zone setup screen I can configure to enable or disable cross zoning. Are all zones "enabled" on this screen a single subset? In other words its not possible to group different zones together for cross zoning?

Also, I have my garage door zone configured as a X2 entry delay zone so I can park my car and disarm the system when arriving home. This area has an entry delay of 60 seconds so with a X2 zone it will not trigger until 120 seconds has elapsed, if the cross zoning setting is set for 15 seconds am I correct to assume this will start at the end of the 120 seconds?

The HAI manual I have doesn't explain the cross zoning very well, or if it does I must not have found it. Thanks