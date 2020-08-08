Jump to content


Samsung phone weather app temp can't get all screens to use F

Started by JimS , Today, 02:04 PM

JimS

JimS

Posted Today, 02:04 PM

Have searched the web and haven't found anything that fixes the issue or a place to get help so thought I would try here...

Wife and I each have Samsung J7 phones and both have the same issue.  The weather app has issues with F/C display.  I currently have F set and the app shows temps in F.  I am in the US and want F as the display.  When I click in the app for more detail it goes to weather.com in the browser.  Everything in the browser is in C.  I have gone to the settings on that page and changed to F but it has no effect.  The URL is difficult to see completely but I copied it and pasted it in another document and see that it ends with:

temp=c

I pasted that into the browser on my PC and got a page with temps in C.

I then changed the c to f and got temps in f.

So it appears the app is calling the browser with the setting of C in the URL even though the app is set to F and displays in F.

 

I know this is a bit off topic for this forum but hoping for some help with this.  I have tried things other reported to fix similar issues but none work.


