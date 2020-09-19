OmniPro 2 no X10 (possibly after battery replacement)

Posted Today, 10:18 PM

I have been helping a friend maintain an OmniPro 2 system for several years now with mostly good results; she has a fairly complex system with a couple consoles, 1 Omnistat, 7-8 shades (RadioRA) & misc X10 units for lights & heaters along with basic alarm zones. Sometime early this year she lost the ability to control the X10s. System still responds correctly to consoles, PC Access & NQLink, status lights in OP2 (and expansion box) look normal, all sensors appear to be working correctly and shades go up and down.

In April (when the condo was unoccupied) at least one of the backup batteries began to fail and supposedly started beeping (is this correct?). The maintenance staff noticed it and called the local alarm company, who were NOT familiar with the system at all, and WITHOUT consulting the owner. They came out and supposedly replaced both batteries (in the OP2 & Expansion box). The timing of this replacement may or may not have coincided with the inability to control the X10 modules.

Can anyone suggest how I might go about debugging this issue? I am much more of a software guy than hardware, and this is the ONLY HAI system I have messed with, but I have some basic skills with a multimeter. I did see something about a correct way to power up the system after battery replacement, but not sure if that would apply in this case.

Thanks for any replies...