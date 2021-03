Posted Today, 04:36 PM

My connection from the M1G to my Indigo setup has been neglected for quite some time.

I have been trying to get it up and running again this weekend, but I am having trouble with the ELK-M1XEP.

I don't see its MAC address showing up on my router.

I have power cycled it and plugged it in and out, but no dice.

Is the thing dead or could there be something else going on? The thing is kinda pricey so I don't want to spring for another one if I don't have to.