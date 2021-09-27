Jump to content


Beginner lighting control questions

Started by Ira , Today, 11:41 AM

#1 Ira

Ira

Posted Today, 11:41 AM

Trying to wrap my head around this stuff, and I'm curious as to how the typical consumer lighting control works and what they are capable of.

 

I understand that thru the use of motion sensors, I can turn on the lights in a room when a person walks in. What I don't understand is if/how they handle all the real world scenarios, for example...

  1. The lights are already on because another person is in the room and turned them on via wall switch.
  2. It's daytime and I don't need the lights on.
  3. It's late at night and someone is sleeping in the room, so I don't want to turn the lights on.
  4. I'm just passing thru the room to get to another area, and I don't want to turn the lights on (maybe I have motion sensor nightlights that lead the way).
  5. What is the strategy for turning lights off, and how do you take into account other people not leaving an area, or only leaving for a minute or two and not wanting to turn off the lights while away?

I think the latency related to voice control of lights will have a negative impact on acceptance, so I really want to steer clear of voice control. 

 

At the suggestion of others on the forum, I'm researching z-wave as the lighting control underpinnings. I expect that we will use this sparingly.

 

This is a new house under construction. Are there any threads that discuss what I should be doing to make HA implementation easier? I thought I saw some several years ago, but I haven't been able to find them.

 

Thanks,

Ira


#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 12:04 PM

Way back it was wiring your home relating to LV cabling and using deep boxes for automated switches.  Personally here also adding circuits - breakers to panel et al.

 

What is nice about lighting these days is not to worry about is LED lighting.

 

I still prefer HV wiring in conduit rather than using romex and plastic boxes.  That is me though.

 

Long time ago here did put wired PIRs (occupancy sensors on the ceilings of rooms) which would trigger lighting in same room.  Today you can also control temperatures / humidity / cooling / heating based on occupancy.

 

I would do the occupancy thing with the OmniPro 2 panel and use Homeseer for different levels of automation.  Today using Homeseer / Home Assistant and tinkering a bunch with WiFi / Tasmota / automated switches.

 

Using Alexa devices managed by HA and only a bit of VR with them.  Still using TTS (Alexa and Microsoft SAPI).

 

Not much in to remote control with my cellular phone or via the cloud management.

 

Settled on UPB here as I do not have any issues with it.  Your choices these days are really what you feel most comfortable with.

 

WAF factoring in....she doesn't like Amazon devices nor the follow me automation in the home and continues to utilize lighting manual way.

 

Wife still remembers the movie "Demon Seed (1977)" and mentions unplugging everything when I pass.

 

Automation here is a hobby and accepted as a means of keeping me busy.


#3 sic0048

sic0048

Posted Today, 12:46 PM

Since you are dealing with new construction, you have to decide between two wiring schemes.  One is to wire the house like you would for any "dumb" lighting system.  Just make sure the electrician puts neutrals at every switch location.  They should in this day and time, but this wasn't done in older construction.  The second way to wire is if you have picked out a lighting system that requires the lights to be controlled at a centralized relay and then the switches on the way don't have high voltage going to them, but only a low voltage "control" wire.  Personally I would not recommend wiring for option #2.  Not only are those lighting systems generally very expensive, you also have to commit to that unorthodox wiring scheme and there is no way to go back to "regular" lighting should your system die or you want to remove it for some reason (moving, etc).  The first option allows you to have "smart" lighting or not and it won't scare off potential buyers when you want to sell your home, etc.

 

Given the types of questions you asked, I think you may have an unrealistic view of what lighting automation should do.  First, I believe that any sort of automation should never limit the way you interact with your house systems.  In other words, using lighting automation should never replace regular wall switches IMHO.  You still want/need the ability to walk into a room and turn the lights on via a switch.  Automation should be about creating MORE ways to control systems, but not at the expense of taking options away.  Second, when it comes to triggering lighting with motion, I don't think it makes sense in a home or work environment.  We've probably all been at some facility that has motion lights and had the lights go out because we didn't move around enough.  That is going to be the case with motion lighting.  It's going to come on when you don't want it (ie someone else is sleeping) and it's going to go off when you are still in the room but not moving.  Therefore I would suggest that you DON'T attempt to control lighting with motion - at least for interior lighting.  Using motion for exterior lighting is less problematic because there are fewer "what if" scenarios you have to program them for.  

 

Lighting control is more about using other types of triggers to turn lights on and off.  Maybe it is simply time of day, or security alarm status, or voice commands, or a garage door opening, etc, etc, etc. I'll give a few scenarios where we use lighting automation at my house.  For example, we have the exterior porch lights and flood lights come on at dusk and turn off when we arm the alarm for night mode (ie we are going to bed).  However they are also turned on after this if the camera systems pick up on any triggered motion (ie people or cars in my defined areas - not because a bug flew by) and will then turn off again after a period of inactivity.  We also have a large interior room that has ceiling lights on two different switch circuits.  With the lighting system I use now, changing the status of any of the three original switches will turn on/off all the ceiling lights.  In my kitchen, I have under counter LED lights that are plugged into a regular outlet in my cabinet.  They are actually plugged into a smart plug which allows me to turn them on/off using a dimmer button on the wall switch that controls the ceiling lights in my kitchen.  The same goes for some sofa table lights in the Den.  They are plugged into a smart outlet and I can control them suing the dimmer buttons on the regular wall switch so that switch controls both the ceiling lights and the sofa lights.

 

In addition, my lights can be controlled via Alexa or other assistants.  You might actually be surprised at how much you might use that.  For example, in my Den, the lights from the kitchen table fixture create bad glare on the TV.  It's so nice to be able to say "Alexa, turn off the kitchen table" and have those lights go out without having to get up and go into the kitchen.  Now I'm not walking into a room and using voice commands to turn the lights on.  It's still much easier and more natural to simply hit the light switch.  But there are definitely times where using voice commands to turn a light on/off in a different room is really convenient.   

 

Anyway, I hope that helps.  I didn't want to talk about specific lighting systems, etc.  I'd be happy to talk about that more, but I just wanted to give a more generic overview of what I think lighting systems should be expected to do and what they shouldn't be expected to do.


