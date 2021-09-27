Beginner lighting control questions

Posted Today, 12:46 PM

Since you are dealing with new construction, you have to decide between two wiring schemes. One is to wire the house like you would for any "dumb" lighting system. Just make sure the electrician puts neutrals at every switch location. They should in this day and time, but this wasn't done in older construction. The second way to wire is if you have picked out a lighting system that requires the lights to be controlled at a centralized relay and then the switches on the way don't have high voltage going to them, but only a low voltage "control" wire. Personally I would not recommend wiring for option #2. Not only are those lighting systems generally very expensive, you also have to commit to that unorthodox wiring scheme and there is no way to go back to "regular" lighting should your system die or you want to remove it for some reason (moving, etc). The first option allows you to have "smart" lighting or not and it won't scare off potential buyers when you want to sell your home, etc.

Given the types of questions you asked, I think you may have an unrealistic view of what lighting automation should do. First, I believe that any sort of automation should never limit the way you interact with your house systems. In other words, using lighting automation should never replace regular wall switches IMHO. You still want/need the ability to walk into a room and turn the lights on via a switch. Automation should be about creating MORE ways to control systems, but not at the expense of taking options away. Second, when it comes to triggering lighting with motion, I don't think it makes sense in a home or work environment. We've probably all been at some facility that has motion lights and had the lights go out because we didn't move around enough. That is going to be the case with motion lighting. It's going to come on when you don't want it (ie someone else is sleeping) and it's going to go off when you are still in the room but not moving. Therefore I would suggest that you DON'T attempt to control lighting with motion - at least for interior lighting. Using motion for exterior lighting is less problematic because there are fewer "what if" scenarios you have to program them for.

Lighting control is more about using other types of triggers to turn lights on and off. Maybe it is simply time of day, or security alarm status, or voice commands, or a garage door opening, etc, etc, etc. I'll give a few scenarios where we use lighting automation at my house. For example, we have the exterior porch lights and flood lights come on at dusk and turn off when we arm the alarm for night mode (ie we are going to bed). However they are also turned on after this if the camera systems pick up on any triggered motion (ie people or cars in my defined areas - not because a bug flew by) and will then turn off again after a period of inactivity. We also have a large interior room that has ceiling lights on two different switch circuits. With the lighting system I use now, changing the status of any of the three original switches will turn on/off all the ceiling lights. In my kitchen, I have under counter LED lights that are plugged into a regular outlet in my cabinet. They are actually plugged into a smart plug which allows me to turn them on/off using a dimmer button on the wall switch that controls the ceiling lights in my kitchen. The same goes for some sofa table lights in the Den. They are plugged into a smart outlet and I can control them suing the dimmer buttons on the regular wall switch so that switch controls both the ceiling lights and the sofa lights.

In addition, my lights can be controlled via Alexa or other assistants. You might actually be surprised at how much you might use that. For example, in my Den, the lights from the kitchen table fixture create bad glare on the TV. It's so nice to be able to say "Alexa, turn off the kitchen table" and have those lights go out without having to get up and go into the kitchen. Now I'm not walking into a room and using voice commands to turn the lights on. It's still much easier and more natural to simply hit the light switch. But there are definitely times where using voice commands to turn a light on/off in a different room is really convenient.

Anyway, I hope that helps. I didn't want to talk about specific lighting systems, etc. I'd be happy to talk about that more, but I just wanted to give a more generic overview of what I think lighting systems should be expected to do and what they shouldn't be expected to do.

Edited by sic0048, Today, 12:58 PM.