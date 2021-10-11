Hardware for simple pushbutton input for network connection?

Posted Today, 08:41 AM

I have been asked to provide a push button to turn on and off a device in a location that I can't easily run wires. The device is already on the network and has a web page with a virtual button to turn it on and off but they are wanting a physical button. My first thought was a wall mounted or counter top tablet but they want something simple. I am thinking maybe a ESP8266 - that could connect to the wifi network and relay the button press.

I do have some unused outputs on the Caddx alarm panel so perhaps I could set up some way to toggle an output from the alarm keypad and use that output. The alarm panel is close to the device to control so it would be easy from there. I should look up how the outputs can be controlled from the keypad.

Just looking for ideas...