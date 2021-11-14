Keypad enrollment problem

Posted Today, 12:52 PM

So we have 3 keypads in our Elk M1 system. Been working great for a number of years. Keypad 2 stopped working and I replaced it. When I plug the new one I couldnt access the programming menu as the new keypad was interfering with the keypad already assigned to 1. I cant figure out what to do now as Im unable to enroll the devices since I cant access the installer menu.

