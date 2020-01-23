Jump to content


Elk M1 covering detached workshop

Started by hgupta1 , Today, 10:06 AM

hgupta1

hgupta1

Posted Today, 10:06 AM

I finally ran 2 cat6 wiring over to my detached garage/workshop.        The garage is used throughout the day by workers who need to access tools and equipment, but I don't want them to have access to the house (where my Elk M1 is located).   I do want an alarm for evening though in case there is a break in.   Is there a good way to have the garage/workshop covered by the Elk or do I need a second panel? 


