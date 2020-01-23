I finally ran 2 cat6 wiring over to my detached garage/workshop. The garage is used throughout the day by workers who need to access tools and equipment, but I don't want them to have access to the house (where my Elk M1 is located). I do want an alarm for evening though in case there is a break in. Is there a good way to have the garage/workshop covered by the Elk or do I need a second panel?
Elk M1 covering detached workshop
Started by hgupta1 , Today, 10:06 AM
