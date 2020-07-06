HAI RC-80 after storm

Posted Yesterday, 04:22 PM

Last night we had the loudest, brightest, wettest and perhaps longest, thunderstorm I have witnessed while living here, in South Florida, for 30 years. Perhaps, I think it is all that, because a lightening bolt hit so close I thought it came through the vaulted living room roof, as next, I heard what sounded like rain hitting the wood floor. The sound ended up being a UPB switch making a continuous static noise, until I switched it off then back on.

Fortunately, there was no hole in the living room roof. However, I did loose my Pace modem, and also it seems my RC-80 HAI thermostat got caught in the fray. I have gone through the Installation guide, to no avail. What is presenting is a blank screen on the thermostat itself. It is hooked up to a remote sensor on the other side of the wall the RC-80 is on, and below that sensor is a 1st generation HAI Touch Screen. The touch screen works fine, but it does not turn on the A/C and the temperature displayed is something I have never seen before on a HAI touch screen, and that is 0°. My Omni Pro II panel seems to be fine, except for the network part of it, as my announcements are being made and my outdoor keypad, to turn on/off the security and to lock/unlock the main door, seems to work.

I can not tell if the fuse in the RC-80 is blown. There is no black on the glass and the filament, in the fuse, is straight but leans to one side. Don’t know if this is normal.

My installer of this system is long gone, so I have been having to do what little fixes and troubleshooting on my own. If anyone has a suggestion of what my repair steps should be, I would certainly appreciate the advice. It's steamy here:)!

Thank you,

Jim